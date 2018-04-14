High winds forecast for Cedar City area, Virgin River Gorge

Stock image, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — High winds with gusts of 60 mph or more are expected to blow through for parts of Southern Utah, Nevada and northern Arizona Monday.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind watch in effect Monday morning through Monday evening.

Affected area

Parts of west central and southwest Utah are affected, including areas surrounding Delta and Cedar City.

In southern Nevada, regionally affected areas include communities along Interstate 15 in southern Clark County, including the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Several communities and points of interest in the Arizona Strip and along state Route 389 are affected by the high wind watch, including Colorado City, Pipe Spring National Monument, Tuweep, Mt. Trumbell and western Grand Canyon.

Winds and timing

West to southwest winds of 30-40 mph with gusts of over 60 mph will be possible. Winds will likely increase significantly Monday morning, peak in the afternoon and decrease Monday night.

Impacts

Travel may be impacted by the wind, including significant crosswinds on east-west roadways such as U.S. Route 6. Blowing dust may also reduce visibility.

High-profile and lightweight vehicles will be most susceptible to these strong winds. Motorists in the advisory area should be prepared for sudden gusty crosswinds, making driving very difficult.

High winds can blow down power lines, blow away loose objects and raise large amounts of dust. Bring in trash cans, lawn furniture and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects.

