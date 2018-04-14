Nevada sheriff: Radio show host Art Bell dead at 72

PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — Art Bell, a radio host best known for a paranormal-themed nightly show syndicated on hundreds of stations in the 1990s, has died at his home in southern Nevada.
Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly said Bell died Friday. He was 72. An autopsy will be conducted to determine cause of death.
Bell hosted the popular radio talk show “Coast to Coast AM” before he left the airwaves in 2002. He broadcast the show from his home in Pahrump.
Bell was also an amateur radio operator, who spoke with ham operators all over the world from his home studio. Bell, whose amateur radio callsign was W6OBB, could frequently be heard on 3.840 Mhz after his nightly show, discussing the night’s broadcast with his fans.
During Bell’s 2008 induction into the National Radio Hall of Fame, Bell’s former business partner Alan Corbeth said, nobody was better than Bell at understanding “how to create theater of the mind ….”
Bell was heard on some 500 radio stations nationwide, including several Southern Utah stations.
Written by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. St. George News reporter Ric Wayman contributed to this report
1 Comment
I enjoyed his program. He had a way of getting his guest to relate what was really in their heads. Kept you glued to the dial.