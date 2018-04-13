What’s on the Menu: Riggatti’s Wood Fired Pizza and a whole lot more

FEATURE — Tired of the same old pizza? This week “What’s on the Menu?” takes you to Riggatti’s Wood Fired Pizza. If you haven’t been to Riggatti’s, you’re missing out on what pizza can truly be when given a little love and wood-fired cooking.

Enjoy Episode 3 in the media player above

Join host Sheldon Demke and his companion Brittany as they visit with Chef Jeff, toss a few pizzas around, sample the incredible menu and leave stuffed. Sheldon loves his food and says that this is one restaurant in Southern Utah that can’t be missed.

Resources

Riggatti’s Wood Fired Pizza | St. George location: 73 N. Main St. – 435-674-9222 | Washington location: 28 N. 300 East – 435-359-9900 | Facebook | Website

