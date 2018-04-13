What’s on the Menu: Riggatti’s Wood Fired Pizza and a whole lot more

Written by or for St. George News Sponsor
April 13, 2018

FEATURE — Tired of the same old pizza? This week “What’s on the Menu?” takes you to Riggatti’s Wood Fired Pizza. If you haven’t been to Riggatti’s, you’re missing out on what pizza can truly be when given a little love and wood-fired cooking.

Enjoy Episode 3 in the media player above

Join host Sheldon Demke and his companion Brittany as they visit with Chef Jeff, toss a few pizzas around, sample the incredible menu and leave stuffed. Sheldon loves his food and says that this is one restaurant in Southern Utah that can’t be missed.

Resources

• S P O N S O R E D   C O N T E N T •

What’s on the Menu – Riggatti’s Wood Fired Pizza, that’s what, St. George, Utah, April 9, 2018 | Photo by Aaron Crane, St. George News

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

or for St. George News Sponsor Sponsored content may be submitted to or developed by St. George News for publication on behalf of the sponsor and in the sponsor's interest. It may include promotional pieces, features, announcements, news releases and advertisements. Opinions expressed in sponsored content are those of the sponsor and not representative of St. George News. Sponsors have no influence over St. George News reporting and product apart from their own sponsored content.

Posted in Opinion / Columns / Shows, Sponsored ContentTagged , , ,

Leave a Reply