Mesquite Gaming needs 100 new employees. You can apply at the Mesquite Job Fair.

MESQUITE, Nev. — Mesquite Gaming, owner of CasaBlanca Resort and Virgin River Hotel, is holding a job fair in the Virgin River Event Center. This event takes place April 18 and runs from 8 a.m. until noon and 4-8 p.m. PDT. The two sessions are designed to to give as many individuals as possible the opportunity to attend.

“Our market has had significant increase in total room nights occupied and visitor volume,” said Christopher Lazzara, vice president of marketing. “To meet this increased demand and deliver great customer service levels, we are looking for qualified job seekers to join our team.”

Mesquite Gaming has opened more than 100 positions with a variety of open full-time opportunities. This event will also give applicants the opportunity to be interviewed on the spot by various department heads inside the Virgin River Event Center Tent.

Mesquite Gaming offers competitive wages, opportunities for advancement, proficient training, a 401(k), health insurance covering medical, dental and vision, paid vacation and a free meal every shift.

For applicants who can’t make it to the job fair, all open positions and starting pay rates are available online.

For more information on Mesquite Gaming visit the website or follow Mesquite Gaming on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Event details

What: Mesquite Gaming Hiring Fair.

When: Wednesday, April 18, 8 a.m. to noon and 4-8 p.m. PDT.

Where: Virgin River Event Center Tent, 100 East Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.

Additional information: Open positions and starting pay rates can be found here.

