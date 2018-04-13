April 10, 1966 — April 9, 2018

Paul “Shane” Webb our beloved son, brother, father, grandpa, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend was born April 10, 1966. He passed away April 09, 2018.

Shane is survived by his mother, Carole Brazil; father, Bud Webb; his siblings; daughter Ashley Staggs; and grandkids, friends and family who loved him.

Shane enjoyed the outdoors. He was a nature lover and survivalist, a simple man who loved his family. Shane was such a joy. He touched many lives – far more than even he even knows. He was well-liked and will truly be missed!

Shane, we all love you and will miss you. RIP. I’ll love you forever, your little brother, Shaun.

Funeral services

Memorial services will be held Saturday, April 14, at 11 a.m. at the Spilsbury Hurricane Valley Mortuary, 25 N. 2000 West, Hurricane, Utah.

Interment will take place at 1 p.m. in the Hurricane City Cemetery.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign Shane’s online guestbook.