Semi hauling nearly 2,000 pigs crashes in Iron County

A semitractor-trailer that was hauling pigs on state Route 20 rests on its side after crashing in Iron County, Utah, April 13, 2018 | Submitted photo, St. George News/Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — A semitractor-trailer hauling approximately 1,900 pigs tipped over on state Route 20 in Iron County early Friday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol responded to the single-vehicle incident near mile marker 10 on SR-20, the route that connects U.S. Route 89 with Interstate 15.

At the time of the crash, the man driving the semi was maneuvering a corner in the road, UHP Sgt. Eric Prescott said.

“He was going too fast for the corner, and his load shifted and rolled over onto the passenger side of the semi,” Prescott said.

The driver suffered only minor bumps and bruises in the crash, Prescott said.

Some of the estimated 1,874 pigs died in the incident, Prescott said, adding that troopers have yet to determine how many.

Several people arrived on scene to help corral pigs that escaped when the semi tipped over.

“Their biggest challenge was getting the pigs that were loose corralled and then offloaded onto another vehicle,” Prescott said.

The roadway was only closed for approximately 15 minutes as responding wreckers pulled the semi upright.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

