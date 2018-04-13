Erika Mickelsen

April 13, 1962 — April 8, 2018

Erika Wilhelmina Bruckner Mickelsen, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Erika (Kid as her Dad called her) was born September 29, 1940, in Babenhausen, Germany, to Joseph and Antonette Appel Bruckner. She Married Gilbert Mickelsen on April 13, 1962, in Las Vegas, Nevada. She had one Sister Kathe Whitehead, and two brothers: Freddie Bruckner and Johnny Rist. She had a wonderful childhood in Babenhausen, a beautiful little town in Germany, with cousins and aunts and uncles close by. Her father raised and trained German Shepherd service dogs. Her mother was a wonderful cook and passed this talent down to Erika. They ran a guesthouse in Babenhausen and Erika was working there when she met the love of her life Gilbert. It took some convincing for Erika to leave her home and family but she finally came to Las Vegas to begin her new adventure with him. Her sister Kathe also lived in Las Vegas so they had lots of fun shopping, eating and hanging out together. They always talked German to each other and were always laughing and giggling! Gilbert and Erika had so many friends and family that they loved so much and always had so much fun with.

Together they raised five kids: Donna, Rod, Randy, Jane and Toni. There was never a dull moment, Erika said that Gil kept her so busy so she wouldn’t get homesick for Germany. In 1972 they built their dream home in Middleton next to Gils Mother Della Mickelsen, on family property. The rooms are spacious and filled with everything Erika loved to collect and the antiques that she loved to refinish. The outside filled with beautiful roses and flowers. They had lots of animals, she milked cows, raised goats, gathered eggs and fed horses. She did not ride, though! She was part of the ‘Dixie Strippers’ and loved to go ‘junking’ for treasures that she turned into beautiful heirlooms. She loved family, cooking, camping, bbqs, traveling, singing and having parties. They took the whole family back to Germany to visit on several trips. She crocheted and quilted beautiful afgans and blankets. Erika was the best cook anywhere and she loved to cook for everyone. She loved little kids and helped raise a lot of the neighbor kids, grandkids and all were welcome to stay with her. The thing we will miss the most, though, is her laugh. She was always smiling and laughing, at everything! She never judged anyone (but she would laugh at anyone who deserved it or not), loved everyone and made friends wherever she went. Her grandbabies were her pride and joy.

After Gil’s retirement they spent several years traveling around and enjoying friends on trips to Mexico, California, Overton Mesa, Colorado mushroom hunting, Arizona, Alaska and even the Bahamas, just to name a few. She was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Erika is preceded in death and is having a great reunion with her beloved husband Gil, her parents, her in-laws, her sister Kathe (Esther) Whitehead, her brother Freddie Bruckner, Brothers and sisters in laws: Meeks (Bonnie) Mickelson, Marie (Clark) Thomas, Ida (Bill) Seegmiller, Ross (Virginia) Mickelson, Pete (Laurel) Mickelson, Bill Mickelsen, Kay Stucki, many aunts and uncles. She was loved by so many.

She is survived by her children: Donna (Dave) Frost, Rod (Shannon) Mickelsen, Randy Mickelsen, Jane Jacobsen and Toni (JR) Warner; grandchildren: Colt Frost, Brady Mickelsen, Scott (the late Jetta) Mickelsen, Jaden Mickelsen, Jordan Mickelsen, Casey Orr, Kayla (Jake) Moreno, Kody Jacobsen, Dallas Warner, Jake Warner, and Oakley Warner; great-grandchildren: Wade, Ziva, Keon, Casen, Jaxon, Abel, and Charlie; brother, Johnny Rist (Babenhausen, Germany); cousins: Laura Jensen and Petra White; sisters-in-law: ElLouise Stucki and Arlene Mickelsen; and many nieces and nephews.

Til we meet again, our sweet Mom, life will never be the same without you, we love you so.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 14, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary Chapel, 288 West St. George Blvd, St. George, Utah. A visitation will be held Saturday, prior to service, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment will be in the Washington City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit our website www.metcalfmortuary.com.