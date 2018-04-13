Motorcyclist goes through rear window of SUV after crash on I-15

Chevrolet Tahoe on I-15 near Exit 13 showing rear damage after a motorcycle rider was thrown through rear window during a crash early Friday morning, Washington County, Utah, April 13, 2018 | Photo courtesy of the Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A motorcycle rider was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 15 that involved speeds of more than 70 mph early Friday morning.

Shortly after 1:15 a.m. Utah Highway Patrol troopers and other emergency personnel were dispatched to the crash on northbound I-15 near Exit 13 in Washington City involving a Chevrolet Tahoe and a Suzuki motorcycle, UHP Trooper Austin Ipson said.

When responders arrived, they found the motorcycle rider stuck halfway through the rear window of the SUV, with his legs sticking out from the glass just below the knees, according to a witness at the scene.

The rider was unconscious and seriously injured, Ipson said.

Emergency personnel from Washington City Fire Department were able to remove the rider from the SUV, and he was transported by ambulance to Dixie Regional Medical Center in serious condition.

“He’s expected to survive at this point, but they were serious injuries,” Ispon said, “and several hours after he was taken to the hospital, he was placed in ICU.”

At the time of the crash, the driver of the SUV was heading north on the interstate toward Exit 13 when he noticed what appeared to be a motorcycle coming up behind him just before the bike struck the rear of his vehicle.

The impact launched the rider forward and sent him crashing through the SUV’s rear window, Ipson said.

The riderless motorcycle continued sliding until it was stopped by guardrail, while the SUV continued for several hundred yards before the driver, who was unsure of what had just occurred, pulled off into the emergency lane where he stopped and waited for police.

“The Tahoe driver said he was going 70 mph, and the bike was moving faster than his SUV,” Ipson said, “but both were traveling at freeway speeds when this happened.”

The SUV driver told police that he didn’t think the rider had his headlights on when the bike came behind him, Ipson said, but that is unconfirmed at this point in the investigation.

The driver of the SUV reported he was shaken but uninjured when checked by paramedics at the scene.

“There was suspected impairment on the part of the motorcycle rider,” Ipson said, “so he will be cited for DUI.”

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

