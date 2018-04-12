What is the difference between weight loss and fat loss?

Teresa Ford

Fitness Level 10

Teresa Ford is a certified personal trainer and self-made business woman specializing in hormonal fat loss. Her personal transformation 13 years ago losing 8 dress sizes in 6 months by living concrete fat loss principles. Her personal mission is to give everyone the “answers to the test” so they too can seamlessly make a personal transformation. As a fitness and life coach she helps her clients reduce stress and live #FIREDUP. Her fitness company, Fitness LEVEL 10 is designed to reduce stress and reconnect the mind with the body to induce a fat burning effect in less than 30 minutes.