Teens arrested for alleged armed robbery in Washington City

Stock photo by YakobchukOlena, iStock/Getty Images, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Two teens were arrested for allegedly committing an armed robbery in a Washington City apartment Monday. Another suspect, however, is still at large.

Diego Jasper Wellhoff, 18, was arrested in Santa Clara without incident, said Ed Kantor, public information officer for the Washington City Police Department. He was booked into the Purgatory Correctional Facility on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery, as well as misdemeanor charges for possession of spice and tobacco as a minor. Wellhoff was released from jail Wednesday after posting $25,000 bail.

Read more: Teenagers allegedly pull gun on man, rob apartment in Washington City

Another 17-year-old suspect was arrested and booked into the Washington County Juvenile Detention Center, although he isn’t being named because he’s under 18, Kantor said.

The investigation is still ongoing because the other juvenile suspect has not yet been arrested, Kantor said, adding that police don’t believe there is an immediate danger to the public.

“We believe it was just a dispute between the suspects and the victim,” Kantor said, “and we don’t believe they are a danger to the public.”

Wellhoff and his juvenile accomplices are accused of pulling a gun on a man in an apartment off North Millcreek Springs Drive in Washington City Monday.

They were let into the apartment by the man who lived there after they told him they left a bong there, said Taylor Crosby, the owner of the apartment.

They stole about $1,000 worth of designer clothes, an Apple TV system, Samsung Galaxy Note8 cell phone, sound bar speaker system and a drone, Crosby said, estimating that the total cost of everything taken is about $2,500.

Crosby said the incident has inspired him to start looking for ways to better protect his property.

“I feel like I either need to invest in either a pistol or a shotgun for home defense,” Crosby said.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

Email: sricks@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @SpencerRicks

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.