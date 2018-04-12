Record number of people scarf down doughnuts at Dixie State University

ST. GEORGE — There was a world record broken at Dixie State University Thursday; no, it wasn’t for the fastest 100-meter dash or heaviest deadlift.

After a countdown, 442 community members and students stuffed their faces with doughnuts, breaking a world record for the most people consecutively eating doughnuts. The previous world record was 304 people, said Tristan Stevenson, president of the Dixie State Student Alumni Association.

People crammed into the Dixie State Alumni house for the event, which was part of the university’s annual “D-Week” festivities. There were 1,000 doughnuts ordered for the event.

“We have our new world record,” Stevenson said. “I’m glad we did break it and we had an awesome event.”

Traditionally for “D-Week,” students at the university attempt to break a world record, like the most number of people down a slip-n-slide or the largest game of “Twister.”

As to the reason why they chose doughnuts this year, “people love to eat, I love food and we all at the Student Alumni Association love food,” Stevenson said.

Announcers at the event tried to make sure everyone didn’t eat the doughnuts until the countdown, but they settled with asking everyone who already started eating them to save at least one bite for the world record. After the world record was broken, there was a raffle for prizes and revelers played doughnut-eating contests, including one where contestants tried to eat a doughnut off a string without using their hands.

Ezra Hainsworth, Dixie State student body president, said events like the doughnut-eating world record attempt are important for bringing students, alumni and the community together. Before the countdown, Hainsworth said he planned on eating at least one and at most 10 doughnuts at the event.

“It builds relationships between the community and the university,” Hainsworth said. “I’m graduating soon, which means I’m going to be part of the alumni and the community, so I want events where I can connect again with the university.”

Dakota Lawrence, a student at Dixie State who ate five doughnuts at the event, said he just came to the world record event for the free doughnuts, and not for the world record attempt.

