TGIF Show: Your weekend event guide brought to you by Maverik

Written by Hollie Reina
April 12, 2018

SOUTHERN UTAH  The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Weekend events | April 13-15

Art

Education/enlightenment

Entertainment

Family

  • Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m. PDT | Clark County Fair & Rodeo | Admission: $12-$15; carnival rides and rodeo not included in fair admission | Location: Clark County Fairgrounds, 1301 W. Whipple Ave., Logandale, Nev.
  • Friday, 6:30 p.m. | D-Week Carnival | Admission: Free | Location: Lower Trailbllazer Stadium Field, DSU Campus, 551 S. 700 East, St. George.
  • Friday-Saturday, times vary | D-Week Events | Admission: Free; some activities may charge | Location: Dixie State University and various St. George locations.
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Santa Clara Arbor Day | Admission: Free | Location: Gubler Park, 2735 Rachel Drive, Santa Clara.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. | SmART Saturday: Amedeo Madigliani & Self Portraits | Admission: $3; additional child, $1 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.

Food/crafts/vendors

Fundraisers/community service

  • Friday, 3 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
  • Saturday, 9:30 a.m. | Family Community Garden Day | Admission: Volunteer | Location: Switch Point Community Garden, 948 N. 1300 West, St. George.
  • Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.

Music

  • Friday, 6:30-9 p.m. | Larry Bagby | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
  • Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Nick Adams | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
  • Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | The Maybelle Series | Admission: $7 | Location: Jazzy’s, 1812 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George.
  • Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Mike and Elaine | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
  • Saturday, 9 p.m. | Sala | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.

Nightlife/social

  • Friday, 10 p.m. | Off The Cuff Comedy | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | Second Saturday Swing Dance | $5-$6 | Location: Washington City Community Center, 350 N. Community Center Drive, Washington City.

Outdoor/active

