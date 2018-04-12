TGIF Show: Your weekend event guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Hollie talk about their weekend picks:
Weekend events | April 13-15
Art
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Art Around the Corner: Evening With the Stars | Admission: $30 | Location: Dixie Academy, 3rd floor, 86 S. Main St., St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Frontier Homestead Exhibits | Admission: $2-$4 | Location: Frontier Homestead State Park Museum, 635 N. Main St., Cedar City
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | St. George Art Museum Exhibits | Admission: $1-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Arrowhead Gallery | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Art Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Art Around the Corner New Exhibit Online Celebration | Admission: Free | Location: Online.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 10 a.m. | Active Aging Lecture: Understanding Lymphedema & Chronic Swelling | Admission: Free | Location: SelectHealth Auditorium, 1424 E. Foremaster Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Drop-in Improv Class | Admission: Pay what you can | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Sunday, 7 p.m. | In Jubilo Women’s Chorale | Admission: Free | Location: Presbyterian Church, 2279 N. Wedgewood Lane, Cedar City.
Entertainment
- Friday, 7 p.m. | St. George Dance Company’ s “On a Road That Knows Me” | Admission: $8-$15 | Location: Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “Our Town” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 23 N. 300 West, Washington City.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “Drowsy Chaperone” | Admission: $10 | Location: Hurricane Fine Arts Center, 92 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m. | “Harvey” | Admission: $4-$7 | Location: Aladdin Theater, 57 N. Main St., Parowan.
- Saturday, 4 p.m. | Suzuki Strings and Young Artist Chamber Players Spring Concert | Admission: Free | Location: St. Jude’s Episcopal Church, 70 N.200 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | Santa Clara Princess Pageant | Admission: Free | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | Red Rock Film Festival present M.A.R.S. Winners Showcase | Admission: $10 | Location: Ramada Cedar City, 1575 W. 200 North, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. PDT | Southern Nevada Symphony Orchestra | Admission: $17-$30 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
- Saturday, 8 p.m. | The Lettermen | Admission: $15-$30 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheater, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
Family
- Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m. PDT | Clark County Fair & Rodeo | Admission: $12-$15; carnival rides and rodeo not included in fair admission | Location: Clark County Fairgrounds, 1301 W. Whipple Ave., Logandale, Nev.
- Friday, 6:30 p.m. | D-Week Carnival | Admission: Free | Location: Lower Trailbllazer Stadium Field, DSU Campus, 551 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, times vary | D-Week Events | Admission: Free; some activities may charge | Location: Dixie State University and various St. George locations.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Santa Clara Arbor Day | Admission: Free | Location: Gubler Park, 2735 Rachel Drive, Santa Clara.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | SmART Saturday: Amedeo Madigliani & Self Portraits | Admission: $3; additional child, $1 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
Food/crafts/vendors
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IG Winery, 59 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Havoc at Brio St. George Car Show | Admission: Spectators free; $30 first vehicle; $15 additional vehicle | Location: North Brio Parkway, Washington City.
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 3 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
- Saturday, 9:30 a.m. | Family Community Garden Day | Admission: Volunteer | Location: Switch Point Community Garden, 948 N. 1300 West, St. George.
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
Music
- Friday, 6:30-9 p.m. | Larry Bagby | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Nick Adams | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | The Maybelle Series | Admission: $7 | Location: Jazzy’s, 1812 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Mike and Elaine | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. | Sala | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 10 p.m. | Off The Cuff Comedy | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | Second Saturday Swing Dance | $5-$6 | Location: Washington City Community Center, 350 N. Community Center Drive, Washington City.
Outdoor/active
- Saturday, 7 a.m. | Southern Utah Half Marathon | Admission: Spectators free | Location: Finish at Bloomington Park, 650 Man O War Road, St. George.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. | Fishing Derby | Admission: Free | Location: Tawa Ponds, 2255 Tuweap Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. | Planting Trees in Brian Head Burn Area | Admission: Volunteer | Location: Meet at 757 W. 800 South, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8:30 a.m. | Morning Sketch Walk | Admission: Free; advance reservation required; state park fees may apply | Location: Snow Canyon State Park | Telephone: 435-628-2255.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Desert Canyons Trail Build Day | Admission: Volunteer | Location: Desert Canyons Parkway, St. George.
- Saturday, 8 p.m. | A Very Sirius Star Party | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar Canyon Nature Park, 1310 E. Highway 14.
- Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m. | 24hr Monster and Sea Paddle for Cancer Southern Utah | Admission: Donations | Location: Quail Creek State Park, 472 N. 5300 West, Hurricane.
NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.
Have a tip for something happening next weekend?
Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!
• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •
Email: hreina@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGnews
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.