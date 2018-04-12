Suzuki Strings joined by Salt Lake City group for concert

Photo courtesy of Suzuki Strings, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — The public is invited to a free concert as young musicians touring Southern Utah make an appearance in Cedar City on Saturday at 4 p.m. in St. Jude’s Episcopal Church, 70 N. 200 West. The Young Artist Chamber Players will join with Suzuki Strings in performing music ranging from Copland to Paganini, as well as some fiddling.

The Young Artist Chamber Players is directed by Jack Ashton, known as “Utah’s Music Man” for his exceptional teaching and performing career.

The elite string orchestra includes about 40 players who are accepted after auditions. Another 80 young violinists make up three additional orchestras sponsored by the organization.

“They meet at Highland High School once a week, honing their skills under the direction of the man who performed with the symphony for nearly a half century,” Lee Benson said in the Deseret News in 2016.

“Since his retirement from the Utah Symphony Mr. Ashton has continued the YACP program and it is a highlight of our spring to join with his students making music,” Suzuki Strings Director Sara Penny said.

Young Artist Chamber Players selections include:

“The Red Pony” by Aaron Copland

“Moto Perpetuo” by Niccolo Paganini, Cameron Jeppson, Soloist

“Violin Concerto in C” by Joseph Haydn, Brooklyn Fagergren, Soloist

“String Quartet No. 8” for String Orchestra by Dmitri Shostakovich

Suzuki Strings selections:

“Boil the Cabbage,” arr. Hall

“Hunter’s Chorus” by Weber

“Concerto No. 2, 3rd mvt.” by Seitz

Suzuki Strings students from Southern Utah will join the Young Artist Chamber Players for three dances from Capriol Suite by Peter Warlock. The Suzuki Strings orchestra has been prepared by Lindsay Szczesny.

Event details

What: Concert featuring Jack Ashton’s Young Artist Chamber Players and Suzuki Strings.

When: Saturday, April 14 at 4 p.m.

Where: St. Jude’s Episcopal Church, 70 N. 200 West, Cedar City.

Details: The public is invited to this free concert.

