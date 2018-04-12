Washington City approves annexation proposal for Long Valley area

Long Valley as seen from state Route 7, Washington, Utah, Oct. 6, 2016 | Photo by Julie Applegate, St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY – An application to annex Long Valley into Washington City was unanimously approved by the City Council Wednesday evening. The approval begins the application process that would add 1,524 acres along the Southern Corridor into the city.

The annexation was proposed by Brennan Holdings LLC, which owns 605 acres within the Long Valley suburb. As the group owns over a third of the property within the proposed area, state law allows it to submit the application for the wider area, said Jim Raines, who represented Brennan Holdings at the council meeting.

The largest property owner within the area is the Bureau of Land Management, holding 753 acres. However, public lands aren’t necessarily counted in annexations under state law. The BLM itself is neutral on annexation, Raines said.

According to Brennan Holding’s application to the city, it is seeking annexation due to Washington City being the best source to provide municipal services for a future development slated for the area. As well, Long Valley is already a part of the city’s long-term master annexation plan.

“Our annexation policy plan, which is the document the city has to have, says what will eventually be our growth boundaries,” Washington City Manager Roger Carter said.

On the city’s eastern side, Carter said, “Washington City goes all the way over to the east ridge of Warner Valley. So you go over Long Valley with the ridge there, into Warner Valley and then to the Hurricane cliffs.”

As for the 605 acres Brennan Holdings owns, its general location is just off the Southern Parkway about 1.5 miles from the St. George Regional Airport, 6 miles east of St. George and between Washington Dome and Warner Ridge.

Bob Brennan, of Brennan Holdings, acquired the 605 acres in January 2017 in a land exchange with the BLM for property he held within the Red Cliffs Desert Reserve.

The area is slated for a development called “The Trails at Long Valley,” Raines said. It is anticipated to feature a trail system up to 7 miles long and permanent open space along with plans for various types of residential units.

There are several other property owners within the proposed annexation, according to the Brennan Holdings application. They, along with property owners who own lands within 300 feet of the annexation’s boundary, will be notified of the proposal via mail.

Property owners with land within the annexation will be able to support the annexation by signing a petition that will be submitted to Washington City. Those opposed to it can withhold their names from the petition or possibly submit a counterpetition.

Working with Washington County on parts of the application, the annexation process is expected to take a few months, Washington City Recorder Danice Bulloch said.

Ultimately a public hearing will be held during a council meeting on the proposed annexation and the City Council will vote to accept or reject it.

Members of the City Council appeared to be in favor of the proposal.

“We’re excited to see this come to us,” Councilman Troy Belliston said prior to a unanimous vote approving the beginning of the application process.

