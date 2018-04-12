Mesquite burglary investigation leads to arrest of 3 Southern Utah residents

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Three Utah residents were arrested by Mesquite Police Tuesday following an investigation into two early-morning burglaries.

Police officers responding to a report of a restaurant burglary early Monday morning found a window that had been broken out to provide entry into the restaurant, according to a news release issued Thursday by the Mesquite Police Police Department.

Inside the store, a cash register had been broken into and the money inside taken.

A similar incident occurred Tuesday morning at a different location, with additional items allegedly stolen from a parked vehicle.

Both businesses were closed and vacant when the burglaries occurred, according to the news release.

A suspect was quickly identified by investigators through physical evidence and video surveillance. The suspect, a Cedar City resident, was located and arrested Tuesday afternoon. Two other persons of interest from St. George were also taken into custody on unrelated charges.

Elvis Adley, 38, of Cedar City, was arrested and charged with two felony counts of burglary, two felony counts of destruction of property and one felony count of burglary from a motor vehicle.

Rafael Chavez, 47, of St George, was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tiffany Watson, 32, of St George, was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance.

Due to being charged with felony offenses, Adley and Watson were transported and booked into the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

