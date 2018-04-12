Wind advisory warns of 50 mph gusts in Washington County

ST. GEORGE — A gusty day is forecast for Washington County, including St. George and surrounding communities, as well as South central Utah through Thursday.
The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a wind advisory in effect from 4:30 a.m. MDT until 9 p.m. MDT Thursday.
Affected area
North-south oriented canyons in Washington County are subject to the advisory, including Zion National Park and the St. George area, along with South central Utah including the Glen Canyon Recreation Area and Lake Powell.
Timing
Southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts in excess of 50 mph this morning, and will become west-northwest and remain strong late
morning through early evening, gradually diminishing late into the evening.
Precautions
Strong crosswinds can be expected along east-west oriented roadways. High-profile and lightweight vehicles will be most susceptible to these strong winds.
Motorists in the advisory area should be prepared for sudden gusty crosswinds, which can make driving difficult.
Email: cblowers@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGnews
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.