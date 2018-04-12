Wind advisory warns of 50 mph gusts in Washington County

Top of tree snaps off during strong wind gusts early Thursday morning, St. George, Utah, April 12, 2018 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A gusty day is forecast for Washington County, including St. George and surrounding communities, as well as South central Utah through Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a wind advisory in effect from 4:30 a.m. MDT until 9 p.m. MDT Thursday.

Affected area

North-south oriented canyons in Washington County are subject to the advisory, including Zion National Park and the St. George area, along with South central Utah including the Glen Canyon Recreation Area and Lake Powell.

Timing

Southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts in excess of 50 mph this morning, and will become west-northwest and remain strong late

morning through early evening, gradually diminishing late into the evening.

Precautions

Strong crosswinds can be expected along east-west oriented roadways. High-profile and lightweight vehicles will be most susceptible to these strong winds.

Motorists in the advisory area should be prepared for sudden gusty crosswinds, which can make driving difficult.

