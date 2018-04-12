Driver faces multiple citations after crash near River Road

Officers, paramedics and firefighters respond to two-vehicle crash on 1450 South Street Thursday morning, St. George, Utah, April 12, 2018 | photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — One driver received multiple citations and two vehicles were heavily damaged after a crash just off River Road near a construction zone Thursday morning.

Officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to the two-vehicle crash on 1450 South Street just east of River Road involving a dark blue Subaru Legacy and a red Chevrolet pickup truck shortly before 8 a.m., St. George Police officer Lona Trombley said.

Upon arrival officers found the Subaru blocking one westbound lane and the truck in the center turn lane. Officers were joined by emergency personnel who began tending to the scene.

Paramedics arrived to evaluate those involved for injuries; no serious injuries were reported.

After speaking with witnesses at the scene, officers determined that the Subaru was waiting to turn left onto 1450 South while exiting the parking lot of the Maverik – Adventure’s First Stop store.

As traffic backed up on 1450 South with cars waiting for the light to turn green, a vehicle heading west in the outside lane stopped to allow the Subaru through to make the turn.

Meanwhile, the westbound pickup truck, also heading west on the same street in the inside lane, hit the Subaru as it crossed directly in front of the truck, Trombley said, causing both vehicles to spin in the roadway.

The man driving the Subaru was cited for failing to yield when entering or crossing a roadway, for not having a drivers license and for not having proof of insurance.

Both vehicles were significantly damaged and subsequently towed from the scene.

The St. George Police Department, St. George Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance responded and tended to the scene.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

