April 21, 1938 — April 9, 2018

Wayne L. Jackson, 79, was born April 21, 1938, in Sanpete County, Utah, to James Thomas Jackson and Fannie Ellen Larson, and passed away April 9, 2018, in St. George. He married Gulianne Trottier in 1960, and the two resided in Northern California for many years, before moving to American Fork in 1968. They retired to St. George in 2003.

Wayne was raised in Utah; Guam; San Antonio, Texas; and Stockton, California. He was stationed in Germany for three years with the U.S. Army. After returning to California he met and married Gulianne and they started a family. He was proud of his service as a full-time employee of the Utah National Guard. He loved reading, traveling and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Wayne is survived by his children Jody (Scott) Hughes, Dale, Grant and Marcie; nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a daughter-in-law Rhonda. He was preceded in death by his wife and three children, Bryan, Warren and Lorna, and one great-grandchild, Carsen.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 13, 2018, at 10 a.m. at the SunRiver 2nd Branch of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4461 S. Country Club Drive, St. George.

A visitation will be held Friday, April 13, 2018, prior to services, at 9 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be held Saturday, April 14, 2018, at 10 a.m. at the American Fork City Cemetery, 26 W. 600 North, American Fork, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

