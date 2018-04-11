Listen for the doorbell on 99.9 KONY Country and you could win a Zion’s Tiny Home

FEATURE — It is time to think small – tiny house small – and win big with 99.9 KONY Country’s “Huge Tiny Home Giveaway.” That’s right, KONY is giving away a Zion’s Tiny Home to one lucky listener.

The 16-foot long tiny home sleeps two and is equipped with a storage loft, kitchen, bathroom with waterfall sink, queen-size bed and much more.

About Zion’s Tiny Homes

Zion’s Tiny Homes is a travel trailer manufacturer that specializes in tiny home recreational vehicles. They are dedicated to helping people live a larger life in a smaller space and go by the motto of “live free, live happy, live tiny.”

The homes are all custom built to the highest standards and have a cozy feel to them. Each of them is fully outfitted with a kitchen, bathroom, shower and a mini split system for cooling and heating. Zion’s Tiny Homes are continually adding amenities to make each home more comfortable.

The homes have all the same safety features and towability that a traditional RV has, but the comparison stops there, said Autumn McGregor, who owns Zion’s Tiny Homes along with her husband.

“All the walls, floors and ceiling are insulated,” McGregor said. “With RVs, metal is a conductor, so if it is hot outside it’s going to be hot inside, and if it is cold outside it is cold inside.”

With a tiny home it is the complete opposite, McGregor said. If it is hot outside it is easy to keep a Zion’s Tiny Home cool inside, and if it is cold outside it is very easy to keep it warm inside.

As an added bonus, Zion’s Tiny Homes have a home-like feel and design that is easily customizable.

Zion’s Tiny Homes can also be fitted with solar panels and larger water tanks to help owners spend more time off-grid.

McGregor said that Creating Zion’s Tiny Homes was her husband’s dream, and she gave him the support and push he needed to actually open it. Prior to opening the business, the couple spent time in Illinois buying and flipping houses.

The idea behind the giveaway stems from McGregor’s difficult childhood. McGregor said that her upbringing was tough, and there was a time in her life when her family was homeless. Her family camped out in a tent next to her school, she said.

Now with a succesful business, McGregor said she is excited to be able to give back. McGregor and her husband hope to one day create a nonprofit to provide tiny homes for the homeless.

Zion’s Tiny Homes also offers a unique Zion’s Tiny Getaway for customers to experience a tiny home. Four tiny home units are available as a nightly rental for customers to enjoy the feeling of living large in a tiny home. To learn more about the Zion’s Tiny Getaway, click here.

For more information about Zion’s Tiny Homes, including photos and information on getting a quote, visit their website.

About the Huge Tiny Home Giveaway

To be entered to win, listen to 99.9 KONY Country weekdays during the hours of 8 a.m., noon and 4 p.m. Listen for the sound of a doorbell and be caller No. 9 on the KONY line at 435-673-9099 to win a key.

For an additional chance to win a key, fill out the online form. One online key will be given out each week.

A total of 99 keys will be given out, and the key that unlocks the home will win it. The final giveaway will take place May 5 at noon at the Red Cliffs Mall. Key winners will need to start checking in at 11 a.m.

For listeners who are unable to win a key via phone or online, there will be a few keys given out on the day of the final giveaway. Listeners should arrive around 11:30 a.m. for their last chance to win.

The home will be equipped with a queen-sized Murphy bed by Wilding Wallbeds, furnishings from Passport Home Furnishings, a 32-inch flat-screen TV from Bruce’s Rent To Own, towels and accessories from Dillard’s and other products from the Lifetime Store in St. George.

Starting Wednesday, the home will be on display at center court in the Red Cliffs Mall in St. George. Those wishing to see inside the home can come weekdays between noon and 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 1-3 p.m.

Written by HOLLIE REINA, St. George News.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Event details

What: 99.9 KONY Country “Huge Tiny Home Giveaway.”

When: Final giveaway is Saturday, May 5, at noon.

Where: Red Cliffs Mall, 1770 Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.

How to win: Listen to 99.9 KONY Country weekdays during the hours of 8 a.m., noon and 4 p.m. Listen for the sound of a doorbell and be caller No. 9 on the KONY line at 435-673-9099 to win a key. For an additional chance to win a key, fill out the online form.

More information: Additional contest information can be found online.

Resources

