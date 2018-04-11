Truck catches fire 30 feet from gas pumps

HURRICANE – Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire at a gas station just off state Route 9 Wednesday afternoon.

A 2002 Ford F-350 belonging to a landscaping company was parked at the Chevron gas station at the intersection of SR-9 and Old Highway 91 and caught fire around 12:30 p.m., Hurricane City Police officer Ken Thompson said.

The truck had been parked at the Chevron for about two hours as a work crew tended to the landscaping around the gas station. One of the landscaping employees eventually noticed the truck had caught fire and authorities were notified.

Firefighters with the Hurricane Valley Fire District responded to the scene and were able to extinguish the fire, which appeared to have started in the truck’s cab.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Thompson said.

No one was harmed during the incident and while some nearby trees were singed by the flames from the truck, none caught fire.

The truck was located about 30 feet from Chevron’s gas pumps when the fire occurred, Thompson said.

This report is based on statements from emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.