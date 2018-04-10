Share your wisdom at Southern Utah University’s community education

Chef Gerardo Reyes of Chef Alfredo’s Ristorante Italiano kicks off the Southern Utah Chef community education cooking class at the IG Winery. Cedar City, Utah, March 15, 2018. | Photo courtesy of Southern Utah University, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — What are you doing this summer? For those who love to learn something new, or those who would like to share their wisdom with others, community education at Southern Utah University is planning a fun, social, educational summer for all.

SUU Community Education rounds into its second session in its mission to bring community education back to Cedar City and surrounding residents, with more than 100 signing up for 15 classes ranging from Adobe Creative Cloud to social dancing.

“We are so excited at the community’s response to our initial series of classes,” Community and Academic Enrichment Director Melynda Thorpe said. “The goal of our office was to have 300 residents enroll in community education for the year 2018 — we were thrilled to have 200 enroll in our spring launch session alone.”

SUU Community Education classes are scheduled to run year-round in three consecutive sessions: spring, summer and fall. Some classes will repeat from session to session with new courses being added regularly. Classes proposed for summer 2018 include: beginning computers, hiking with United States Forest Service, yoga, painting, golf, outdoor photography, Iron County history and cake decorating, among others.

“We’re doing something different in our community education program and that is to create very specific, cultural experiences for residents interested in learning something new,” Thorpe said.

Suzette Beach, assistant director at SUU Community Education, said the office is in the process of gathering interested instructors to teach community members about a hobby, trade or experience they are passionate about.

“We live in a community rich with talented people, and it is exciting to see them stepping up to share their talents with others,” Beach said. “We invite others to join us if they have something special to teach.”

For those interested in teaching a community education or professional development class, click here, email or call 435-865-8259, or stop by the CAE office at 136 W. University Blvd., Suite 003, Cedar City, for more information.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews