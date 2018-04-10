High-wind watch for central and Southern Utah Wednesday and Thursday

A wind advisory from the National Weather Service means that sustained wind speeds of at least 31 mph or gusts of 60 mph are expected. This composite image includes a file photo of kites flying in the wind over St. George, Utah, April 2017 | Photo by Joyce Kuzmanic, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The National Weather Service has issued a high-wind watch for parts of west central, southwest Utah and Kane County, including the cities of Kanab, Bullfrog, Escalante, Cedar City, Delta, Fillmore, Beaver and Milford.

South winds of 30-40 mph are forecast to occur Wednesday night in the north and west, moving southeast by Thursday morning and ending Thursday night.

Impacts

Significant crosswinds are expected to impact travel along east to west oriented routes including US-6 and SR-21. High profile and lightweight vehicles will be most susceptible to these strong winds. Isolated areas of blowing dust are possible, which could reduce visibilities to under 1 mile at times.

Precautions

Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 60 mph or stronger may occur. Motorists should be prepared for sudden gusty crosswinds which can make driving difficult.

