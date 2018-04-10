Grand opening celebration for Hampton Inn & Suites St. George

Hampton Inn & Suites St. George at SunRiver, date and location unspecified | Photo courtesy of Wittwer Hospitality, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Sun River Hotel Group, a partnership with SunRiver Commercial Development, ISR Development LC and Wittwer Hospitality, is hosting a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting for its newest property, Hampton Inn & Suites St. George at SunRiver on April 12 beginning at noon.

Managed by Wittwer Hospitality, the event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, refreshments, giveaways, door prizes and property tours. The new 120-room hotel is joining more than 2,200 Hampton by Hilton properties around the world.

The hotel group is also developing a second, resort-style, hotel adjacent to the new Hampton Inn & Suites that will complement the quickly growing commercial and residential developments at Exit 2 and Southern Parkway.

The Hampton Inn & Suites St. George at SunRiver will be managed by Wittwer Hospitality, and will become the newest in their local family of hotels that includes the Best Western Plus Abbey Inn, Best Western Coral Hills, Best Western Travel Inn, Abbey Inn Cedar City and Best Western Plus Kings Inn & Suites in Kingman, Arizona.

The company has owned and operated hotels in St. George since 1955 and will now have 602 rooms under the management of its over 240 team members.

Event details

What: Grand opening of Hampton Inn & Suites St. George at SunRiver.

When: Thursday, April 12, at noon. Ribbon-cutting at 12:30 p.m.

Where: Hampton Inn & Suites St. George at SunRiver, 1250 W. Sunriver Parkway, St. George.

Details: Call the hotel at 435-656-9900

