Norieta Pearl Ryser Lozano

Oct. 1, 1935 — April 4, 2018

Norieta Pearl Lozano, 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on April 4, 2018. She was born Oct. 1, 1935, in Salt Lake City to Herbert and Elsie Ryser. She married Johnnie Lozano on Sept. 22, 1977, in Salt Lake County.

Norieta was an avid doll collector and loved to collect little trinkets to decorate her house for every holiday. She loved her family and friends to the fullest and had a spunk that kept her family on their toes. Norieta was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and it was a big part of her life.

Norieta was preceded in death by her mother and father; sisters Kaye and Carol; brother Nolan; and husband of 41 years, Johnnie Lozano. She is survived by her three sons, Craig (Kaye) Kent of West Valley, Utah, Dennis (Terrie) Kent of St. George and Gary Kent of St. George; brother Gary Ryser of Salt Lake City; grandchildren, Brandon (Mandy) Kent, Bryson (Jamie) Kent and Shannon (Cody) Alexander; and six great-grandchildren, Austin, Lexie, Kilee Alexander, Thomas Kent, Jaxon and Boston Kent.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 14, at 11 a.m. at the Metcalf Mortuary Chapel, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah.

A visitation will be held Saturday, prior to services, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.

Interment will be in Tonaquint Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.