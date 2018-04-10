Car show supports effort to provide highly-trained dogs to police, veterans across Utah

Composite image with 2016 file photo of First Responders Car Show and carnival 150 S. 1160 East in St. George, Utah, Oct. 29, 2016 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A car show Saturday will help raise funds for a nonprofit organization that breeds, raises and trains K-9s for police departments, while pups in the litter not appropriate for police service are trained and donated to veterans as service animals.

The “Havoc at BRIO St. George Car Show” will take place at BRIO, located at 23o West Brio Clubhouse Drive in Washington City.

Festivities will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., opening with a car show and attractions including music by JC Hackett, a beer garden and DUB’S BBQ will be on hand cooking up award-winning pork and other favorites.

Proceeds from this year’s car show, presented by BRIO, Cole West Home and Desert Sports Management, will benefit Havoc K9, a nonprofit that breeds, trains and donates the furry crime fighters to police departments and law enforcement agencies throughout the state and across the U.S.

The organization is also launching a program to provide the same high-quality animals to military veterans as service dogs.

Founded in 2011, the Havoc K9 has donated 17 fully trained and certified working K-9s to local and federal law enforcement agencies, fire departments, and search and rescue teams.

It donated the internet sensation “Tank” to Washington City Police in 2016 after the dog’s picture went viral on June 2, 2015 and has been liked on Facebook more than 1.3 million times, with 500,000 shares.

Registration can be completed online by clicking here, and late registration will also be available on Saturday before the show.

Event details

What: Havoc at BRIO St. George Car Show.

When: Saturday, April 14, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: BRIO, 23o West Brio Clubhouse Drive in Washington City.

Cost: Registration is $30 for first vehicle, $15 for each additional vehicle.

Details: The public is invited to this free event.

St. George Car Shows includes individual car owners and car clubs throughout Southern Utah that have collaborated to perform service projects, raise money, collect toys and put on events that help and serve the Southern Utah Community.

Spanning over 190 acres, the BRIO active adult community is located at the intersection of Buena Vista Boulevard and Main Street, located within a few minutes of the Red Cliffs Desert Reserve, Green Springs golf course and a large trail system.

Cole West Home is an experienced builder with homes in only the finest master-planned communities throughout Utah.

Desert Sports Management was founded on more than 20 years of experience in tournament management and special events promotions, bringing sporting events to the Southwest desert areas of Arizona, Nevada and Utah.

