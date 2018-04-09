UPDATED: Teenagers allegedly pull gun on man, rob apartment in Washington City

2016 File photo of Washington City Police vehicles on Red Hills Parkway, Washington City, Utah, November, 2016 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A group of juveniles allegedly committed a possible armed robbery in a Washington City apartment Monday.

The incident in question occurred in an apartment off North Millcreek Springs Drive in Washington City at about 9:45 a.m., said Ed Kantor, public information officer for the Washington City Police Department. Four teenagers are suspects in the robbery.

“We have information that one of them might have been armed,” Kantor said.

Update April 9, 4:30 p.m. The owner of the apartment, Taylor Crosby, 21, of Washington City, described for St. George News the events that led up to the armed robbery.

Crosby said he wasn’t home at the time of the robbery, but his roommate told him what had happened. On Sunday night, he said, his roommate had some friends over, who invited some more friends Crosby said he didn’t know.

Four of the teenagers returned to the apartment Monday morning to pick up their bong, a device generally used for smoking marijuana, Crosby said. After the roommate let the teenagers back in the apartment, that’s where things went bad.

“They pulled a gun out on (my roommate), and roughed him up a bunch,” Crosby said.

The suspects attempted to steal Crosby’s stereo system, but gave up after cutting a bunch of wires, he said, adding that they then broke into some of the other rooms in the apartment.

They stole about $1,000 worth of designer clothes, an Apple TV system, Samsung Galaxy Note8 cell phone, sound bar speaker system and a drone, Crosby said, estimating that the total cost of everything taken is about $2500.

Crosby’s roommate who had the gun pulled on him felt threatened, and this incident has inspired Crosby to start looking for ways to better protect his property, he said.

“Until the suspects have been apprehended, I’m staying at my parents house because I don’t feel safe there at the moment,” Crosby said. “I feel like I either need to invest in either a pistol or a shotgun for home defense.”

The names of the suspects are known but have not been released because they are juveniles, Kantor said. Police are still investigating the robbery and the suspects are still at large at the time of this report. Police believe the suspects are not a danger to the public, Kantor said.

Anyone with information on this crime or the suspects involved can call the Washington City Police Department at 435-986-1515.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

This is a developing story.

