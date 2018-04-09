Teenagers suspected in possible armed robbery in Washington City

2016 File photo of Washington City Police vehicles on Red Hills Parkway, Washington City, Utah, November, 2016 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A group of juveniles allegedly committed a potential armed robbery in a Washington City apartment Monday.

The incident in question occurred in an apartment off North Millcreek Springs Drive in Washington City at about 9:45 a.m., said Ed Kantor, public information officer for the Washington City Police Department. Four teenagers are suspects in the robbery.

“We have information that one of them might have been armed,” Kantor said.

Personal property was reported to have been taken from the apartment, although the extent of the items stolen were not yet known at the time of the report, Kantor said.

The names of the suspects are known but have not been released because they are juveniles, Kantor said. Police are still investigating the robbery.

Anyone with information on this crime or the suspects involved can call the Washington City Police Department at 435-986-1515.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

This is a developing story.

