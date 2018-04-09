Broken sprinkler causes thousands of dollars in damage at St. George Children’s Museum

Written by Spencer Ricks
April 9, 2018
A St. George firefighter shuts off the valves for a fire sprinkler, which rained down on the basketball room of the St. George Children's Museum after a child threw a ball at it. St. George, Utah, April 9, 2018 | Photo by Spencer Ricks, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — After a child threw a ball at a fire sprinkler in the St. George Children’s Museum, water rained from the ceiling and caused thousands of dollars in damage Monday.

A firetruck responds to a flood at the St. George Children’s Museum. St. George, Utah, April 9, 2018 | Photo by Spencer Ricks, St. George News

The “very zealous young guest” knocked the cage off the sprinkler head, which caused water to flood the basketball room in the lower floor of the St. George Children’s Museum on Main Street, Executive Director Marnie Workman said. The fire alarms were also triggered throughout the building and other guests in the building were evacuated.

The St. George Fire Department arrived, switched off the valves and reset the alarms as workers removed benches and other exhibit items from the room.

“And now cleanup begins, which will be quite a feat” Workman said. “We’ve got a lot of water to suck up, and all the floor tiles to remove and carpets to dry and everything to reassemble.”

It will take a lot of time to repair, she said.

“This hasn’t happened for a couple of years, so we’re ready for another adventure,” Workman said.

Email: sricks@stgnews.com

Twitter:  @STGnews | @SpencerRicks

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Spencer Ricks Spencer Ricks is a Seattle native who graduated from Dixie State University in 2017. He is the former Editor-in-Chief of the Dixie Sun News – DSU's student newspaper. He has also written for KSL.com and Seattle Met Magazine, covering everything from local politics to flash floods. Spencer joined the St. George News team as a reporter in January 2018.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , ,

1 Comment

  • comments April 9, 2018 at 3:24 pm

    So none of the employees knew where the water shutoff was? They had to wait for the fire dept. just to shut off the water?

Leave a Reply