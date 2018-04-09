Sorenson steps down, Snow Canyon looking for new hoops coach

Coach Jamison Sorenson (center, with beard) speaks to his team, file photo from Snow Canyon vs. Enterprise, Boy's Basketball, St. George, Utah, Nov. 30, 2016, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Snow Canyon is looking for a new boys basketball coach after Jamison Sorenson resigned Monday.

In a mutual agreement between the coach and the school’s administration, Sorenson will finish out the year in regards to his teaching duties at the school. Meanwhile, Snow Canyon principal Warren Brooks said he will begin immediately searching for a replacement to head up the school’s boys basketball program.

“First of all, I want everyone to know how appreciative we are for the hard work Jamison Sorensen has put in,” Brooks said. “He came here as a first-year head coach and worked hard and developed the kids and he is leaving the program in a good position.”

Sorenson led the Warriors to a 15-28 record in two seasons at the helm. This winter, Snow Canyon was 8-14 with a 4-8 Region 9 record. Late in the season, Snow Canyon won 3 of 4 games to be in a position to make the playoffs, but then dropped its final two games in close losses to Dixie and Hurricane and missed out on the postseason.

Sorenson took over in 2016 for longtime coach James Brown, who won a couple of state championships for Snow Canyon. Sorensen is a native of Hurricane.

“I’m just really grateful for the opportunity I had while at Snow Canyon and especially the opportunity to work with the talented players I coached the last two years,” Sorenson said. “I loved working with these kids. As for the future, I haven’t even thought about it. I’m just working on finishing the school year.”

Snow Canyon said in a prepared statement that, “Administrators at Snow Canyon High School are sad to see him go, but understand his desire to move on and explore other career opportunities,” adding that, “Coach Sorenson leaves behind a solid basketball program with a strong foundation.”

Brooks did not have a timetable for naming Sorenson’s replacement, but said, “we’re opening it up statewide and seeing what’s out there. We will make the best decision we possibly can.”

Email: sports@stgnews.com

Twitter: @oldschoolag

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.