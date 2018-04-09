Shianne Languein

Jan. 14, 1982 — April 3, 2018

Shianne Priscilla Parkin Languein, 36, passed away Tuesday, April 3, 2018. She was born Jan. 14, 1982, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Jeffrey and CarolAnn (Facer) Parkin. She married Brandon George Languein on June 11, 2006, in St. George, Utah. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Shianne loved the gospel.

She was raised in Pocatello, Idaho. Shianne graduated Highland High School in 2000 and attended the veterinarian program at Idaho State University.

Shianne loved horses. She started rodeoing when she was 9 years old. She spent most of her time with her horse Precious. Her first title was Miss Teen Rodeo Idaho, awarded in Downy, Idaho, when she was 15. Her favorite queen contest was the Dodge National Circuit Finals Rodeo in Pocatello. She held titles all over Idaho and Utah.

Shianne met Brandon Languein when she was 18. They fell in love and eventually married. Shianne had two children, Keyara Tiana (19) and Tyrell James (16), whom she loved fiercely. In 2004 they packed up their family and moved to St George, where she spent the rest of her days. To support her family, Shianne worked several jobs, including Century 21 @ the Rockies, Boulevard Home Furnishings (where she won team member of the year), Abbey Inn and Intermountain Health Care.

She is survived by her husband, Brandon Languein, St George; her daughter, Keyara Parkin, St. George; her son, Tyrell Languein, St George; her mother, CarolAnn Parkin, Cedar City; and grandmother Carol Facer, Taylorsville. She is preceded in death by her brother, Jeffrey James Parkin, St. George; her father, Jeffrey Neil Parkin, Downy, Idaho; and her grandfather Alma Facer.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Spilsbury Mortuary. Donations can also be made at this GoFundMe website.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be Monday, April 16, 11 a.m. at the Sage Creek Ward Chapel, 595 N. 2450 East, St. George.

There will be a visitation on Monday, April 16, from 10-10:45 a.m. at the same address. Family, friends and others of whom Shianne’s life touched, are invited to the visitation, to reminisce, grieve and support each other.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.