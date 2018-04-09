60-70 mph gusts anticipated to affect midweek travel in Arizona Strip, Virgin River Gorge

A wind advisory from the National Weather Service means that sustained wind speeds of at least 31 mph or gusts of 45 mph are expected. Motorists should be prepared for sudden gusty crosswinds as driving may be difficult. Those driving high-profile vehicles and pulling trailers should take extra caution as those vehicles can be more vulnerable to crosswinds. This composite image includes a file photo of a semitractor-trailer overturned on the interstate. | Composite image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — High winds are anticipated to blow through northern Arizona and southern Nevada midweek, potentially affecting driving conditions along Interstate 15 through the Virgin River Gorge.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind watch in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

Affected area

Several communities and points of interest in the Arizona Strip and along state Route 389 are affected by the high wind watch, including Colorado City, Pipe Spring National Monument, Tuweep, Mt. Trumbell and western Grand Canyon.

In southern Nevada, regionally affected areas include communities along I-15 in southern Clark County, including the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Timing and winds

According to the National Weather Service, west to southwest winds of 30 to 50 mph with gusts of 60 to 70 mph will begin Wednesday afternoon, peak Wednesday night into Thursday morning and decrease Thursday afternoon.

Impacts

High winds can blow down power lines, blow away loose objects, raise large amounts of dust and make driving very difficult. Bring in trash cans, lawn furniture and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects.

High-profile and lightweight vehicles will be most susceptible to these strong winds. Motorists in the advisory area should be prepared for sudden gusty crosswinds, which can make driving difficult.

