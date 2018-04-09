‘Swimming Upstream’ event will help women navigate opportunity – or lack thereof – in Utah

The St. George branch of the American Association of University Women will present 'Swimming Upstream," an event dedicated to helping women find opportunity in Utah, stock image date and location not specified | Image from Pixabay, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In support of the “Equal Pay Day” movement, the American Association of University Women St. George branch is excited to present “Swimming Upstream,” an evening dedicated to steering women through the waters of opportunity available – or seemingly inaccessible – to them in Utah.

The event will be held Thursday at the Electric Theater and will feature international leadership expert Dr. Susan Madsen speaking on what it’s like to be a female living in Utah. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the program will begin at 6 p.m.

Madsen is the Orin R. Woodbury professor of leadership and ethics in the Woodbury School of Business at Utah State University and the director of two statewide initiatives: the Utah Women & Leadership Project and the Utah Women and Education Initiative.

Since 2009, Madsen has led efforts in Utah to get more women to graduate from college and help more girls and women in Utah find their voices and become leaders. A well-known global scholar as well as a sought-after speaker in local, national and international settings, Madsen knows the challenges women face on many fronts but especially in Utah.

Gloria Prahl, event organizer and chairperson of the AAUW St. George branch’s Public Policy Committee, said women face many economic, social and cultural challenges nationwide but that it’s usually worse in Utah.

“Even more so for women of color,” Prahl said. “What women really want is to be treated fairly, paid equitably and included in the institutions that make the decisions that directly impact their lives and those of their family.”

As part of the Swimming Upstream event, Madsen will provide an update of the status of Utah women as it relates to leadership, poverty, voting, sexual assault, domestic violence, labor force participation, cosmetic surgery, sexual harassment, mental health and other critical topics in Utah. She will discuss research findings and provide insight on how these issues relate to current public policy within Utah.

Light refreshments and a question and answer session will follow Madsen’s presentation.

Everyone is invited to attend this important talk and look at the future for the daughters, sisters, mothers and wives living in Utah. Husbands, sons and brothers are also welcome to attend.

The event is free, but advance reservations are encouraged to guarantee a seat. Reservations can be made online.

Event details

What: American Association of University Women present “Swimming Upstream.”

When: Thursday, April 12, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.

Cost: Free; advance reservations are recommended.

Reserve a spot: Online.

More information: Online or call 435-525-2979.

