Sept. 22, 1929 — April 5, 2018

Eileen Slack Blake, age 88, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2018, in her home. She was born Sept. 22, 1929, in Hurricane to Chester Rollin Slack and Eulalia Wright Slack. She married Norman Lionel Blake on Jan. 30, 1948, in Las Vegas, Nevada. They were later sealed in the St. George Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Eileen learned to work at an early age with her family, raising livestock and gardening. She was raised in Hurricane and graduated from Hurricane High School. After marrying Norman, they lived in St. George and then later moved to Cedar City where they resided for six years. Norman worked in the iron mine and Eileen took on the job of being a wife, mother and homemaker. In 1959 they moved back to St. George where Norman took a job working for J&J Mill and Lumber and Eileen continued her role as wife, mother and homemaker. Later Norman took a job for the U.S. Forest Service which took them to Pine Valley in the summers. As her children grew older Eileen took on a job working for the Washington County School District. She later retired from there.

After raising her own children Eileen played an important role in helping raise her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. These children held a special place in her heart. She cherished all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She would light up like a light when she saw them, even up to her last days.

Eileen not only loved her many family members but had many friends and associates whom she loved and enjoyed spending time with. She loved her church callings where she worked in the library and faithfully visited church members teaching the messages of the LDS Church. Eileen completed both of these tasks up until her stroke which made it impossible for her to continue doing so.

Eileen was a beloved mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother (Grandma B) and was a wonderful friend to all. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her children, Norman Robert (Susan) Blake, Ronald Slack Blake and Sandra Blake (Todd) Call; her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, along with several adopted children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman L. Blake, her parents, one sister and three brothers and a granddaughter.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 12, at 11 a.m. in the Spilsbury Mortuary Chapel, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah.

A visitation will be held Thursday, April 12, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services.

Interment will be in the St. George City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.