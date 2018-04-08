‘Dare to Fair’ at 5-day Clark County Fair & Rodeo

Promotional material for the Clark County Fair & Rodeo | Image courtesy of Clark County Fair & Rodeo St. George News

LOGANDALE, Nev. — The Clark County Fair & Rodeo kicks off Wednesday for five days of carnival fun, vendors, livestock shows and one of the nation’s best rodeos.

This year’s theme is “Dare to Fair,” and the exciting event features a little something for everyone.

“Everyone comes for a different reason,” said Todd Robison, Clark County Fair & Rodeo executive director.

Whether it be the amazing fair food, unique vendor shopping, Carnival Midway games and rides, quality entertainment or the more than 200 livestock show competitors, the event has a draw for young and old.

The Clark County Fair & Rodeo’s history began in the 1960s when it was known as the Moapa Valley Fair. The small fair had all the qualities of a good, old-fashioned country fair and soon became an annual tradition. From its humble beginnings, the fair continued to grow and add new attractions.

In its early years, the event moved locations between parks, schools and churches, and it soon became clear that these small venues lacked the necessary amenities and space to host what was becoming a large and popular fair.

In 1981 the fair committee decided to pursue a more permanent location for the fair. This committee, under the direction of Grant M. Bowler, was able to obtain 190 acres of ground in Logandale, Nevada, from the BLM, information from the fair history webpage said.

In 1986 the fair officially changed names to the “Clark County Fair” and in 1988, although the venue wasn’t quite complete, the event was held at its new permanent fairgrounds in Logandale.

In 1997, due to the popularity of the rodeo, the event changed names one more time to the “Clark County Fair & Rodeo.”

Today the fair draws people from not only Clark County but throughout the region, Robison said.

Robison himself was born and raised into the fair life. His family has been involved since the 1960s and to this day he still loves it, he said.

The nonprofit organization receives no government funding and relies on the community and region for support and volunteers, Robison said.

One of the highlights of the five-day event is the world class Wrangler ProRodeo Tour Rodeo. The rodeo features some of the nation’s best professional rodeo athletes competing for thousands of dollars in prize money.

All five days of the rodeo competition will be featured on ProRodeoTV.com, Robison said.

Rodeo performances will begin at 7 p.m. PDT Wednesday-Saturday and at 6 p.m. PDT Sunday.

Ticket information

Discount tickets

The Clark County Fair & Rodeo offers patrons the opportunity to purchase all tickets at a discounted rate prior to the opening day of the fair. Discount tickets can be purchased at the box office Monday-Tuesday, April 9-10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PDT or online until 10 p.m. PDT April 10. Reserved Seating events and Carnival “All Day Ride” passes have a limited quantity and may be sold out prior to the termination of the discount promotion.

Fair admission

Fair Admission is required for all patrons ages 5 years old and older. Carnival “All Day Ride” passes and rodeo admission are not included with Fair Admission. Tickets purchased up to one day prior to the fair are $12 for a single day and $40 for all five days. Day of fair tickets are $15 for general admission, $12 for seniors 60 and older and children 5-12 and free for children under 5.

Carnival

Admittance to the fair is required for all patrons. Carnival passes are not required to participate in carnival games, only to ride the rides. Patrons who would like to ride the carnival rides will be required to meet the minimum height standard for each ride. Before purchasing tickets please review the minimum height requirements for each ride here. Individual ride tickets are available at the Carnival Midway ticket office the day of the carnival. All day ride passes can be purchased at the box office or online.

Rodeo

The Wrangelr ProRodeo Tour Rodeo will take place Wednesday through Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 6 p.m. Limited seating is available for each performance. All seats are reserved. Remaining rodeo tickets will be on sale during normal fair hours. No strollers will be allowed in the grandstands. Handicap access and seating is available upon request. Tickets are $15-$20 and can be purchased online.

For more information about the Clark County Fair & Rodeo including a detailed schedule, frequently asked questions and entertainment listings visit the fair’s website.

Event details

What: Clark County Fair and Rodeo.

When: Wednesday-Saturday, April 11-14, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. PDT and Sunday, April 15, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. PDT.

Where: Clark County Fair and Rodea, 1301 W. Whipple Ave., Logandale, Nevada.

Cost: If purchased up to one day prior to the fair, $12 single day; $40 all five days | Day of tickets, $15 general admission; seniors 60 and older and children 5-12, $12; children under 5, free. Rodeo tickets and carnival ride passes vary in price and are not included in fair admission price. See link for more information.

Purchase tickets: Online by calling 888-876-3247 or in person at the box office Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PDT through April 10 and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. PDT starting April 11.

