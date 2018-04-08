What’s the most important 3-digit number for your business? Chamber Training will answer that.

Photo of Ryan Bolton courtesy of the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce, undated | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — At Wednesday’s St. George Area Chamber of Commerce Training Series, the truths and myths about credit scores will be revealed.

The chamber invites the public to learn how to raise credit scores 3-5 points before leaving the training meeting.

Ryan Bolton of Graystone Mortgage will present at the meeting.

Bolton has been helping his clients with their real estate and mortgage needs since 1999.

On every loan file, a credit score is pulled, and Bolton has spent much of his career learning the ins and outs of the credit score to help people better understand how it all works.

Event details

What: St. George Area Chamber of Commerce Training Series.

When: Wednesday, April 11, at 11:30 a.m.

Where: St. George Area Chamber of Commerce, 136 N. 100 East, St. George.

Details: Chamber members $15, nonmembers $20. Advance registration required online.

