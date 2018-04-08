Ensembles take the stage at Southern Utah University this spring

Southern Utah University ensemble students. Undated | Photo courtesy SUU, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — The Department of Music at Southern Utah University is gearing up for their Ensembles Concerts this semester, beginning with the Woodwind and Brass Ensembles followed by the String and Piano Ensembles Monday evening and concluding with the Jazz Ensemble Tuesday evening.

All performances, which are free and open to the public, will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the Thorley Recital Hall of the Music Building on SUU’s campus.

“With the small group of students in this ensemble setting, it gives both faculty members and students a great opportunity to work closely and discuss the details of chamber music studies,” Xun Sun, associate professor of music at SUU, said “The String Ensemble will play masterpieces from composers such as Dvorak, Vaughan Williams and Shostakovich.”

Students who participate in the ensembles work throughout the semester on the musical pieces they will perform at these final recitals. This prepares them for future work with small groups of musicians and teaches them technique.

“The spring recital features works for piano duo (two pianos) and piano duet (two players, one piano). However, the Piano Ensemble rehearsed all works as a group, just like an orchestra, and everyone became familiar with the repertoire,” Dr. Christian Bohnenstengel, assistant professor of music said. “This is a unique and exciting process for us pianists who usually play by ourselves.”

Southern Utah University is accredited by the National Association of Schools of Music and offers SUU students a wide array of musical opportunities that can lead to a performance degree in music or a teaching degree in music. SUU music faculty have performing expertise, which assists students to pursue professional performance careers.

“The jazz ensemble is preparing to play some very exciting music from a wide variety of styles,” Dr. Adam Lambert, director of bands at SUU, said. “I’m excited for the community to hear what these jazz students are doing.”

Event details

What: Ensembles perform at Southern Utah University

When: April 2, April 9 and April 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Thorley Recital Hall, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City

Details: Admission is free and open to the public.

