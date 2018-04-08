Lightning strike suspected in early-morning house fire

ST. GEORGE – Fire officials suspect a lightning strike may be the cause of a fire that consumed a home in St. George early Sunday morning.

The St. George Fire Department responded on report of a house that was engulfed in flames on Rivers Edge Lane in the Sunbrook area around 4:40 a.m., St. George Fire Chief Robert Stoker said.

As the house is a second home for a family that resides in Salt Lake City, no one was home at the time the fire ignited, which allowed it to spread through the main level of the structure.

“Where no one was home, the fire got well-established,” Stoker said.

Neighbors started calling 911 when they were awakened by the sound of breaking glass caused by the fire and began to see smoke and flames coming from the roof and windows.

“We took a defensive stance on the fire,” Stoker said, referring to firefighters working to ensure the fire didn’t spread. “Our main concern was protecting the structures on both sides of the home and extinguishing the fire.”

The firefighters put the fire out from the outside inward as they blasted the blaze with fire hoses and truck-mounted water cannons. Stoker said he was hesitant to send firefighters into the home due to worries over the structure’s integrity.

The fire appeared to have caused the most damage to the kitchen and living room area, Stoker said, though, overall, the main level of the home looked like it was gutted by the fire. Some damage was also caused to the home’s walkout basement, he said.

The home is considered a total loss with damages estimated to be between $300,000 and $500,000.

The homeowners have been contacted and are heading to St. George to see what’s left, Stoker said.

While the cause of the fire was initially unknown, Stoker said fire investigators suspect lightning may have struck the home during Saturday’s storm.

Neighbors told firefighters they believe lightning had struck the area, which also aligns with the location of a possible strike on a lightning map, Stoker said.

Lightning is also considered a possibility due to the origin of the fire appearing to be in the attic.

The fire department responded with two ladder trucks, six fire engines, a heavy rescue truck and 25-30 personnel.

No injuries were reported in connection with the fire.

This report is based on statements from emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

