Southern Utah University to host community forum on the state of the university

CEDAR CITY — Southern Utah University invites the Cedar City and Iron County communities to attend a community forum moderated by the university’s president, Scott L. Wyatt, on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Charles Hunter Room inside SUU’s Hunter Conference Center.

The public forum will provide open dialogue between SUU administrators and community members about the state of the university and its mission of engaging students in the best educational experience in the Intermountain West.

“We look forward to hosting this forum each quarter as a way for our community to know all of the great things taking place on campus while also creating opportunities for community members to share their views and opinions,” Mindy Benson, vice president of alumni and community relations, said.

“Our community is important to SUU, and this forum is one additional step we are taking to keep Cedar City and Iron County involved at SUU,” Benson said.

For more information about the community forum, please contact Dialea Adams at 435-865-8118.

Event details

What: Community forum moderated by Southern Utah University President Scott Wyatt.

When: Wednesday, April 11, at 7 p.m.

Where: Charles Hunter room in the Hunter Conference Center on the Southern Utah University campus, Cedar City.

This event is open to the public. For more information, call 435-865-8118.

