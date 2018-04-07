Dixie State University brings ‘The Magic of Dixie’ to D-Week

Dixie State University students and community members whitewash the “D” on Black Hill during D-Week festivities. The “D” will receive its annual coat of lime on Saturday, April 14, during the whitewashing tradition in St. George, Utah, photo date not specified | Photo courtesy of Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — “The Magic of Dixie” will be cast over Dixie State University’s campus April 9-14, when the campus and community come together to celebrate D-Week 2018.

Signified by the “D” on Black Hill glowing red, the 104-year-old tradition of D-Week is similar to Homecoming Week but brings its own set of activities to the university’s spring semester.

D-Week, which starts Monday, commemorates DSU’s unveiling of the Trailblazer identity and mascot, Brooks the bison, on the first day of D-Week in 2016. Community members are invited to celebrate the mascot’s birthday at Food Fest — a tasty roundup of local food trucks. Brooks’ Birthday Party will be held on the lower DSU Encampment Mall from 6-8 p.m. A card to taste samples from each vendor is free, and full meals will be available for purchase.

The fun will continue Tuesday 10 with the D-Queen Pageant. Talented DSU students will take their skills to the spotlight as they compete for the coveted crown and title of D-Queen. The pageant begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Cox Performing Arts Center, and admission is $10.

America’s Got Talent Finalist Comedian Preacher Lawson, who has been selling out shows across the United States, and bring his act to D-Week Wednesday. The show will start at 7:30 p.m. in the M.K. Cox Auditorium, and admission is $5.

Then be sure to bring family, friends and everyone you know to make history by participating in a record-breaking event at 6 p.m. Thursday on the Innovation Plaza South Field. Students and the community will come together in attempt to break the Guinness World Record for a group of people eating the most donuts.

The weekend is set aside for D-Week’s most anticipated event — the Great Race. Relay teams of 10 will run, pedal, swim, scoot and slide their way to the finish line. All ages can join in the race, and community members are highly encouraged to participate. The race starts at 5 p.m. Friday in Trailblazer Stadium. Following the race, community members are invited to a night of fun, food, treats and games at Dixie’s D-Week Carnival on the South Encampment Mall at 6:30 p.m.

D-Day, April 14, will start off with the tradition of whitewashing the “D” on Black Hill. Students and community members are invited to meet on the hill at 8 a.m. Join in on the singing of the school song before adding a fresh coat of paint to the beloved “D” overlooking Dixie. Breakfast will be served afterward.

Later that day, the Evening of Dixie will be held at 6 p.m. in the Stephen and Marcia Wade Alumni House. As part of the celebratory evening, alumni and friends will honor four distinguished DSU alumni.

D-Week comes to an end the night of April 14 with a tradition dating back to before electricity. The glowing-red lights on the “D” on Black Hill will be replaced with firelight to honor when the Dixie State community lit the “D” on fire once a year on D-Week’s final night.

All D-Week events are open to the public. For more information on D-Week, visit dixie.edu/dweek.

