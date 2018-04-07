Authorities identify teen killed in OHV accident at Coral Pink Sand Dunes

Written by Mori Kessler
April 7, 2018
Mounds of coral-colored sand shape the landscape of Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park, Utah, Nov. 26, 2016 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — State officials have released the name of the teen killed in an off-road vehicle accident at Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park Friday.

Colten Hansen, of Eagle Mountain, Utah, date of photo unspecified | Photo courtesy of the Hansen family via Utah State Parks, St. George News

The boy has been identified as 13-year-old Colten R. Hansen, of Eagle Mountain, Utah, according to a press released issued by Utah State Parks Saturday afternoon.

Hansen had been four-wheeling with friends and family in the state park when the OHV he was riding went over a dune and tumbled down the other side multiple times, resulting in fatal injuries.

According to the press release, Hansen was wearing a helmet and had also completed a required OHV youth education course.

Hansen was taken to the state parks visitors center, where waiting medical personnel performed CPR while Classic Air Medical helicopters were en route. By the time the helicopters arrived, Hansen had been pronounced dead.

“Colton Hansen was wearing the appropriate safety gear and had taken the appropriate training,” Utah State Parks officials said in Saturday’s press release. “We believe this to be a tragic accident, and ask that everyone remember to take appropriate safety measures throughout this riding season.”

The Hansen family appreciates the help of the those who assisted during this tragic accident and asks that their privacy be respected at this time, state parks officials added.

