Kathlyn Tolbert passed away peacefully with family members by her side, April 3, 2018. She was born May 18, 1930, in Bingham Canyon, Utah, to Russell and Christine Clark Robertson.

Kathlyn’s family lived a short time in Bingham Canyon then in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was the depression time and Kathy’s father moved where work was available. She fondly remembers the next family move was to Twin Falls, Idaho, where she attended grades 1st through 6th at Washington Elementary School.

After the outbreak of World War II, the family moved to Wilmington, California, where Kathy went to Banning High School and graduated in 1948. Kathy then enrolled at Brigham Young University, while there she met the love of her life, Max Tolbert, who she married in 1952. They were sealed in the St. George Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 2003.

Kathy and Max lived in Salt Lake City for three years. She was employed at US Steel, in public relations, while Max was coaching football at Murray High School. After winning the State Championship at Murray High School, Max was offered and accepted a job coaching football at BYU. They moved to Provo, where Kathy worked for Columbia Geneva Steel in the Exploration Department.

After living in Provo for six years, Max accepted a position with Crown Zellerback Corp. Kathy and Max moved to San Francisco, where Kathy worked for United Airlines until Max was promoted and transferred to Minneapolis, Minnesota. Kathy always had a special place in her heart for Minneapolis and over the next seven years two sons were born, Gregg and Scott.

Kathy knew moves were necessary when you work for a large corporations and Max was transferred to San Francisco for three years and then to Southern California, where Max and Kathy resided for 20 years in Fullerton.

In 1995, Kathy and Max retired and moved to St. George. Kathy always enjoyed music and drama, participating in both during her school years and church. Kathy loved attending the performing arts, as she did regularly in Orange County, California, and St. George.

Kathy was a member of the LDS church, which played a very large role in her life. She held many callings in all auxiliaries. She was a board member in the Relief Society and also a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers.

In the 65 wonderful years together, Kathy and Max kept active until Kathy was stricken with dementia and later Parkinson’s disease. As in everything Kathy did in life, she continued to fight until the end.

Kathy is survived by her beloved husband, Max; sons, Gregg Tolbert of Anaheim, California and Scott (Dion) Tolbert of Santa Clara, Utah; granddaughter, Kelsey Reilly of Washington, Utah; brothers, Russell Clark (Anna Lou) Robertson and David Robertson of Richland, Washington.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Integrated Senior Care Hospice and a very special thank you to Daniel and Bernadette McCafferty for taking care of her until the end.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Monday, April 9, 2018, at 11 a.m. at the Sunset LDS 10th Ward Chapel, 820 North Valley View Drive, St. George.

A visitation will be held Monday, prior to services, from 9:30 a.m. — 10:30 a.m. at the church.

Graveside services and interment will be held Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at 2 p.m. at the Spanish Fork Cemetery, Spanish Fork, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

