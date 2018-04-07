Police: Improper I-15 lane merge leads to 3-vehicle wreck

A tow truck removes a Chevrolet Cruze from the scene of a collision involving three vehicles on southbound Interstate 15 at mile marker 13, St. George, Utah, April 7, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A driver merged into an occupied lane on southbound Interstate 15 Saturday, causing her own car and two other vehicles to leave the road and crash, police said.

The incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. when the driver of a white Chrysler 300 sedan entered the interstate via the on-ramp at Exit 13, Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Austin Ipson said.

“A driver in the second lane was seeing that the person was trying to merge over and started moving over but made contact with another vehicle in the left lane,” Ipson said, adding that it was a black Chevrolet Cruze in the middle lane that made the initial contact.

Ipson said the Cruze struck the vehicle in the left lane, a silver Honda Accord, causing its driver to overcorrect, with the Accord ending up in the median on the east side of the southbound lanes of I-15.

After hitting the Accord, the Cruze then reportedly struck the Chrysler 300 that was in the right lane, and both of those cars ended up crashing into the terrain on the west side of the interstate.

“The car that was in the far right lane rolled and came to a stop, and the Chevy Cruze also went off the right side with it and came to a stop a further distance away,” Ipson said.

All three vehicles involved sustained significant damage and needed to be towed from the scene. However, no injuries were reported, and no one was transported for treatment.

“Everyone was wearing seat belts and airbags deployed in some of the vehicles,” Ipson said. “Everyone walked out OK.”

Traffic on I-15 was impacted for about 45 minutes while responders tended to the scene and tow truck crews removed the wrecked vehicles.

The woman driving the Cruze was cited for merging into an occupied lane, Ipson said.

A Washington City Fire Department fire engine also briefly responded to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews