Weekend forecast: Mix of sunshine, gusty winds and a chance for rain

ST. GEORGE — Weekend weather in Southern Utah calls for a mix of sunshine, high winds and a small chance for rain.

The Weather Channel’s Saturday forecast for the St. George area includes partly cloudy skies with gusty winds developing during the afternoon.

The National Weather Service has also issued a hazardous weather outlook affecting the western two-thirds of Utah Saturday.

Widespread valley rain and high elevation snow will hit northern and central Utah. Snow levels are expected to have little impact on travel through the higher mountain passes, according to the National Weather Service.

In Southern Utah, rain is expected to be sporadic, according to the Weather Channel, including the possibility for stray showers or thunderstorms, with rains more likely in the Cedar City area.

Partly cloudy skies will continue into Saturday night with gusty winds of over 40 mph possible.

Clouds will clear for a sunny Sunday as drier and warmer air returns to the region.

