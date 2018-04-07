Storm brings heavy rains, flooding to Southern Utah; photo gallery

Written by Joseph Witham
April 7, 2018
Water pools in the Green Valley area near a mountain bike trail after a storm in Southern Utah, April 7, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Andrew Jensen, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A massive storm quickly swept through Southern Utah Saturday evening, flooding city streets and soaking the red rock landscape.

A rainbow forms after a storm in Southern Utah, April 7, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Brian Prestwich, St. George News

The relatively brief storm will be followed by a forecast of sunny skies Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

St. George News asked the Southern Utah community to submit photos of the storm and its aftermath, which can be viewed in the gallery below.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.  

