Storm brings heavy rains, flooding to Southern Utah; photo gallery

Water pools in the Green Valley area near a mountain bike trail after a storm in Southern Utah, April 7, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Andrew Jensen, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A massive storm quickly swept through Southern Utah Saturday evening, flooding city streets and soaking the red rock landscape.

The relatively brief storm will be followed by a forecast of sunny skies Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Read more: Weekend forecast: Mix of sunshine, gusty winds and a chance for rain

St. George News asked the Southern Utah community to submit photos of the storm and its aftermath, which can be viewed in the gallery below.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.