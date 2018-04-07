Storm brings heavy rains, flooding to Southern Utah; photo gallery

Water pools in the Green Valley area near a mountain bike trail after a storm in Southern Utah, April 7, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Andrew Jensen, St. George News
ST. GEORGE — A massive storm quickly swept through Southern Utah Saturday evening, flooding city streets and soaking the red rock landscape.
The relatively brief storm will be followed by a forecast of sunny skies Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
St. George News asked the Southern Utah community to submit photos of the storm and its aftermath, which can be viewed in the gallery below.
The sky begins to clear after a storm in Southern Utah, April 7, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Amanda Amaya, St. George News
Water pools in the Green Valley area after a storm in Southern Utah, April 7, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Andrew Jensen, St. George News
Water pools in the Green Valley area near a mountain bike trail after a storm in Southern Utah, April 7, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Andrew Jensen, St. George News
Water pools in the Green Valley area after a storm in Southern Utah, April 7, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Andrew Jensen, St. George News
Green Valley area after a storm in Southern Utah, April 7, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Andrew Jensen, St. George News
A rainbow forms after a storm in Southern Utah, April 7, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Andrew Jensen, St. George News
A rainbow forms after a storm in Southern Utah, April 7, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Brian Prestwich, St. George News
A Smith's Food and Drugstore parking lot is deluged as a storm sweeps through Southern Utah, April 7, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Brittany McClellan, St. George News
A rainbow forms after a storm in Southern Utah, April 7, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Ennette Brown, St. George News
The aftermath of a storm in Southern Utah, April 7, 2018 | Photo courtesy of JC Collier, St. George News
A storm sweeps through the Washington Fields area in Southern Utah, April 7, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Jeff Carroll, St. George News
A rainbow forms after a storm in Southern Utah, April 7, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Nancy Bryant, St. George News
The view from Coral Canyon into the wash just past Liberty Greens Drive as a storm sweeps through Washington City, Utah, April 7, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Paul Schreiber, St. George News
A storm deluges the St. George News headquarters at the Canyon Media Center in St. George, Utah, April 7, 2018 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News
