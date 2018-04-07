Fatal rollover near Wyoming border kills 1; several injured

The scene of a crash in which a White GMC pickup truck rolled on top of a passenger, killing the man on state Route 16 near the Utah/Wyoming border Friday morning, Rich County, Utah, April 6, 2018 | Photo courtesy of the Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A man is dead and multiple occupants were injured following a crash at the Utah-Wyoming border Friday morning. The driver of the vehicle is being investigated by Utah and Wyoming authorities for DUI.

Officers from Wyoming, Utah Highway Patrol and Utah’s Rich County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash near state Route 16 involving a 2005 GMC pickup truck shortly before 2 a.m.

The investigation showed that the truck was heading out of Wyoming on a dirt road toward SR-16. The driver was going too fast as the vehicle approached where the road intersects with the highway, according to UHP.

Troopers said the driver blew the stop sign and started to turn left onto SR-16 but took the turn too fast.

“The vehicle was estimated to have reached speeds of 70 miles per hour, per one of the passengers,” a news release issued by UHP states.

The truck turned sideways and began to skid off the road to the west and then rolled, ejecting the rear passenger who became pinned after the truck landed on top of him.

The man who was ejected, later identified as Richard L. Buderus, 23, of Evanston, Wyoming, died at the scene.

Several other occupants of the truck were injured and were transported to hospitals in Utah and Wyoming.

The driver is being investigated for DUI and other charges, UHP said, and Wyoming authorities are investigating the actions prior to the crash for possible additional charges.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

