What’s on the Menu? Ribs and a whole lot of surprises at Dub’s Barbeque

FEATURE — This week “What’s on the Menu?” takes you to Dub’s Barbeque. The restaurant is known for the best barbecued meats in town, plus a few unexpected taste treats.

Enjoy Episode 2 in the media player above

Join host Sheldon Demke and his companion Brittany as they visit with Dub’s Barbeque owner Cameron DeVey and sample fine menu selections. This is one place you won’t leave hungry. From the ribs and the brisket to pulled pork and other delights, Dub’s Barbeque is a place that simply has to be tasted to be believed.

Resources

Dub’s Barbeque | St. George location: 1812 W. Sunset Blvd. – 435-674-1023 | Washington location: 758 W. Telegraph St. – 435-627-2342 | Facebook | Website

