Auto Passion Team celebrates first anniversary with amazing vacation package giveaways

ST. GEORGE — Auto Passion Team, a premier St. George dealer of pre-owned vehicles and unique classic cars, is celebrating their one-year anniversary in style – with amazing vacation package giveaways.

During the month of April, anyone who buys a car from Auto Passion Team will receive an eight-day, seven-night vacation package in Mexico. All buyers will have their choice between a Cancun/Cabo/Puerto Vallarta combo or Cozumel and Riviera Maya.

Whether it’s enjoying sea fishing, visiting Mayan pyramids, swimming with whales or relaxing on the tortoise beaches, Auto Passion Team has their customers’ next vacation destination covered.

Vacation packages are redeemable for up to three years. Room tax and airfare are not included. Other exclusions may apply.

All car purchases are eligible, but customers must mention the anniversary promotion to receive the vacation package.

In addition to the vacation package and as a special thank you to their customers throughout April, all buyers who mention the promotion will receive a one-year warranty on their vehicle. This promotion applies to all vehicles purchased. Warranty specifics will vary by vehicle.

Buyers are encouraged to consult with their Auto Passion Team dealer about the terms of the warranty.

From dream to reality

Located on Bluff Street, Auto Passion Team is owned by two car enthusiasts – Fabrice Belasco and Kasey Del Toro – who had a dream of transforming the car buying experience from stressful and worrisome to fun and exciting.

Like many, both Del Toro and Belasco had negative experiences both buying and selling cars from other dealerships in the past, Del Toro said, and they knew they wanted to create something better.

Though they came from different backgrounds – Belasco is from France and Del Toro is a Southern Utah native – both men shared a similar goal to open their own dealership where they could provide the customer with the best pre-owned vehicles available and do it with passion, integrity and a commitment to delivering excellence.

“Together we have both been very passionate about cars,” Del Toro said.

Belasco even spent 10 years racing cars in places like Morocco, Tunisia and Libya before his daughter was born.

Their passion shows in the cars they pick for their lot. Each vehicle is hand-picked for its quality, warranty, price and available financing. They choose cars with low mileage, no accidents and only one or two previous owners, Del Toro said.

“I am so picky about the cars,” Belasco said, adding that before he sells a car he likes to check every detail, because he knows how important it is for a customer to feel good about their purchase and to have the car for the long term.

Along with choosing high-quality cars with good maintenance records and Carfax histories, Auto Passion Team has an in-house mechanic who can do any repairs. Each car also has an up-to-date oil change and is fully detailed before it leaves the lot.

Many of the cars at Auto Passion Team are high-end European cars – something which Belasco is uniquely knowledgeable of – including but not limited to BMW, Audi, Mercedes Benz and Porsche.

“Who is the best guy to know the European car except the French guy?” Belasco said. “That’s me.”

Their current inventory can be viewed here.

“If you want it, we’ll get it.”

Auto Passion Team also has an inventory of unique classic cars, from late-1920s and 30s Fords to Studebakers and T-Birds. Classic cars are not on display at the dealership but can be viewed online.

Auto Passion Team prides itself on its customer service and ability to find the right car for each customer – even if it is not on their lot. Their motto is “If you want it, we’ll get it.”

Auto Passion Team has several financing options for buyers with no credit, bad credit and good credit. They work with several lenders to help buyers find the best financing for their purchase.

To learn more about Auto Passion Team, including the vacation package incentive, visit their website or call 435-688-1324.

“There has never been another place like this,” Del Toro said, ” because it is fun and exciting to buy a car.”

