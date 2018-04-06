Teen killed in OHV accident at Coral Pink Sand Dunes

Composite stock image used for illustrative purposes only, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – A 13-year-old Utah County boy is dead following an off-road vehicle accident Thursday in Kane County.

The accident occurred at Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park around 5 p.m., according to a press release from Utah State Parks issued late Friday morning.

According to the press release, the boy, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, was on a four-wheeler that went over a dune then tumbled down the other side multiple times.

The boy was transported to the state park’s visitor center by family members, where responding medical personnel began performing CPR. Helicopters from Classic Air Medical had previously been contacted and were on their way.

The boy was pronounced dead by medical personnel by the time the helicopters arrived.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Utah Division of Parks and Recreation.

“Our thoughts are with the friends and family of those involved in this tragedy,” state parks officials said in the press release.

This report is based on statements from emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

