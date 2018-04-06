Downed power poles cause outage in Washington City

Written by Mori Kessler
April 6, 2018
Several homes in Washington City lost power when two power poles collapsed on 300 West. This is a view of the incident as seen from the area of 200 North, Washington City, April 6, 2018 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY – Several homes in Washington City were suddenly without power Friday afternoon following the collapse of two power poles on 300 West.

Several homes in Washington City lost power when two power pole collapsed on 300 West. This is a view of the incident as seen from the area of 100 North, Washington City, April 6, 2018 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

What caused two power poles to fall onto 300 West between 100 North and 200 North around 2:30 p.m. is currently unknown, Washington City firefighter Julio Reyes said.

A neighborhood resident who declined to be named said he was outside talking to a neighbor when they both heard “cracking, like with a tree in the forest,” when the poles started to fall. When the poles fell, it wasn’t windy, nor had any vehicle caused the incident, the man said.

Officials had wondered if a garbage truck collecting trash at the time had somehow snagged a line from the poles and pulled them down, but the man who spoke to St. George News said that wasn’t the case.

The garbage truck turned the corner just after the poles went down and stopped after seeing the downed poles and power lines that had come to rest across the road, he said.

“He saw the power lines and that was it. He backed out and turned around.”

Around eight blocks were impacted by the incident, Reyes said, though as of 5:30 p.m., five blocks had power restored. The remaining 20 or so homes were anticipated to have power restored this evening.

Access to 300 West between 100 North and 200 North remained closed as Washington City Power dealt with the downed poles and worked to restore power.

Washington City Police, Fire and Power departments responded to the incident.

1 Comment

  • mshaw April 6, 2018 at 8:48 pm

    Will Mike Shaw say it worked until it didn’t?

