4 officers burned in Kaysville incident while trying to help suicidal man

KAYSVILLE — Four officers had burn injuries after they tried to help a man who lit himself on fire at a Kaysville gas station, officials confirmed Thursday afternoon.

According to a KSL News report citing Davis County sheriff’s detective Ty Berger, four Kaysville police officers obtained burn injuries during the incident, which took place at a Chevron station near 200 N. 300 West.

The officers responded to the scene at about 2 p.m., according to an emailed statement from Kaysville police. An adult man who was suicidal went into the gas station, doused himself in gasoline and lit himself on fire.

The officers jumped in to try to save the man and were burned in the process. They tried to restrain the man and take a lighter that was in his hand, but he lit the gasoline with the lighter, injuring himself and the four officers, police said.

All four officers and the man who doused himself in gas were taken to area hospitals, with some taken to the University of Utah Burn Center via a medical helicopter, and some taken to a Davis County hospital in an ambulance, officials said.

